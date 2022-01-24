HARRISBURG, Pa - Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to use a free online option to file their state tax returns this season.
Residents are being asked to use mypath.pa.gov to file their Pa. tax returns through the department's state-only filing system. It's free and user friendly, according to a release.
It also provides an option for the majority of taxpayers to file the Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40), make income payments and access other services.
“We are encouraging people to file their returns online and as soon as possible. That will help us process returns quickly and deliver refunds to the taxpayers who are expecting one,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “myPATH is a great option for filing your state return, especially if you’re looking to save some money this tax season and avoid paying someone else a fee to file your return for you.”
Tax filing season opened Monday. The deadline to file is April 18.
Free tax forms and instructions are available at Revenue.pa.gov.
Personal income tax assistance is also readily available for residents through the customers Online Customer Service Center and by calling 717-787-8201.