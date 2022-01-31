This is what winter has been looking like for 14-year-old Cohen Stahl: warming the hearts of his neighbors through the cold winter air by shoveling driveways, clearing out mailboxes, and plowing around fire hydrants.
"I drove my quad that has a plow on it. I would push most of the heavy snow, and then I would fully clear it out with a shovel," said Stahl. "I just felt good, because I was helping them out for a good cause."
The Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department even took notice of Stahl's good deeds.
"In this day and age, with all the technology, you don't see kids out doing things, let alone helping out the community like this, and it's such a vital thing that he is doing for the community," said President of the Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company, Jeff Marshall.
You ever hear that old saying, "no good deed goes unpunished?" Well, Stahl has learned through his actions what that really means.
"It just shut off and started smoking. I just saw flames. I started throwing snow on it. It didn't work," Stahl said.
The catalyst for his good deeds, were ruined.
The update got to social media, and the comments started pouring in in support of Stahl.
"I felt bad because I just blew up a quad. I didn't feel good about it. I just felt glad that people were asking if I was alright. I'm glad that they were doing that," he stated.
Another person heard this story: the owner of Cernics.
"Seeing a young guy like him with a picture with a shovel beside the fire hydrant really stood out to me. I wanted to help him as soon as I could. Obviously, this is our thing, ATVs. So, it was a perfect time for me to jump in and try to help him," commented Jason Keller, owner of Cernic's Cycle World.
He set up a "Go Fund Me" account to get Stahl a new ATV, which raised $5,000 in under 24 hours.
"I'm helping them, and they just helped me back. Which I think feels great," Stahl commented.
But Stahl is not letting it all go to his head, he's still putting his head down and working hard to help his community.
"I'm glad that they're helping me out. I'll just keep doing what I'm doing: plowing mailboxes, driveways, and fire hydrants," he stated.