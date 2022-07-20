Ticks are a major problem in Pennsylvania, and now the state holds the title for the biggest population of the disease-carrying parasites.
"There's like a perfect storm going on right now in the U.S. and around the world, actually that's creating a good environment for these ticks to thrive," said tick expert "Tick Man Dan" Wolff.
Wolff says a number of factors are creating that perfect storm: an increased rodent population, increased agriculture, and even these warm temperatures are all helping ticks thrive. In Pennsylvania, the massive deer population is also helping ticks multiply quickly.
"They spread them and that's what's really causing the problem," Wolff said.
"If you think about it, deer might be in your backyard tonight, drop five ticks or so, which is totally reasonable to believe, and that's what? 15,000 eggs right there in your yard."
Wolff says tick removal is your best line of defense. Removing them from your body quickly reduces the chance of infection.
"When you come in from being outdoors, don't track them through your house and drop ticks all over the place or hug your dogs. Take your clothes off immediately and put them in a hot dryer for 20 minutes, that'll kill any tick," Wolff said.
And check your body and your kids as well.
If you find one, use tweezers. Wolff has even designed tweezers called "tickease" that get the tick out easier. And sadly, Wolff says, as the perfect storm for tick breeding continues he fears it will only get worse.
"We're going to start to see more I believe, more illnesses and more ticks and different types of ticks in different areas," Wolff said.