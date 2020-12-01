HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is implementing a new testing strategy in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The state is partnering with AMI to deploy five Regional Strike Teams to help 61 Pennsylvania counties who do not have their own health departments to provide free testing to residents, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news conference Tuesday.
Drive-through testing sites as well as indoor walk-in clinics will provide free testing in those counties, said Michael Huff, the state's director of testing and contact tracing.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment will be necessary. Residents are encouraged to provide photo ID. Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, Huff said.
Four counties, including Northampton County, will begin providing the tests on Wednesday, Huff said. More counties will begin the testing in the next 12 weeks, Huff said.
Northampton County's drive-thru/indoor walk-in testing clinic will be open at the William Penn Highway Park & Ride at Emrick Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Wednesday through Sunday, according to a county news release. Employees from Northampton County Emergency Management Services will be on site to assist with coordination and logistics, the county said.
The clinic at the Park & Ride will be able to test up to 450 patients per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
“Northampton County is experiencing a spike in Coronavirus cases and we’re grateful to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for providing us with additional testing,” says Lamont McClure. “Currently, 10% of PCR tests reported in the County are coming back positive. I encourage any residents who’s experiencing symptoms or thinks they’ve been exposed, to get tested for COVID-19.”
Rising case counts in the state are a "significant cause for concern," Huff said at Tuesday's news conference.
Testing is a critical tool in fighting COVID-19, Wolf said. The ultimate goal is to make sure "everyone who needs a test can get one," Wolf said.
Wolf said more testing should be paired with effective case investigations, contact tracing, and mitigation measures.
This story will be updated.