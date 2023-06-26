WASHIGTON, D.C. - Elected officials are calling it the single largest federal investment in broadband internet infrastructure in the history of the Commonwealth.

It was announced Monday that Pennsylvania is receiving $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access.

The funding is part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative and will go to the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority.

“High-speed internet is a necessity today and without it, Pennsylvanians are left at a disadvantage. Our rural communities are particularly impacted by a lack of reliable, high-speed internet access.,” Senator Bon Casey (D - Pa) said. “This record-setting investment from the infrastructure law will help ensure Pennsylvania students have every opportunity to learn, families to stay connected, and small businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.”

This funding comes from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The program allocates funding directly to the states to bring affordable and reliable high-speed internet to high-cost, unserved and underserved communities.