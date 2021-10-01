HARRISBURG, Pa. – State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is honoring Pennsylvania’s fallen fire heroes, who died in the line of duty, in observance of the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“Firefighters are the backbone of communities throughout the commonwealth,” said Trego. “Not only do these men and women provide a valuable service and save lives, but they also play an important social role, organizing events and celebrations that bring their neighbors closer together.”
Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020, a figure that has been climbing for several years, according to the news release. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be presenting each honoree’s family with an American flag that has been flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all American flags to be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings on Sunday, Oct. 3 from sunrise to sunset in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Communities across the country will be seeing local landmarks, fire stations, and homes, lit in “red” in observance of the occasion, and the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters program.” On Sunday, the National Memorial Service will begin by ringing bells nationwide. For more information on participating in these programs, people can visit www.firehero.org.
“Even when not facing the immediate danger of a fire that needs extinguished, firefighters put their lives on the line for others, missing countless birthdays and rarely getting a full night’s sleep,” Trego added. “They’re heroes; each and every one deserves our gratitude.”
Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead nationwide efforts to honor Americas firefighters. Since 1992, the foundation has sought to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes, provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.