HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is soon lifting almost all of its COVID-19 mitigation orders.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, the state is lifting orders including caps on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as capacity limits, announced Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, in a news release Tuesday.
“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said in a statement.
The statewide mask mandate remains in effect. Wolf said it will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, the state health department said 50% of all Pennsylvanians have received at least first doses of the vaccine.
Officials said municipalities and school districts can still continue and implement stricter mitigation efforts.
The state is also keeping in place testing and reporting requirements for hospitals and long-term care facilities, in order to monitor COVID-19 spread.