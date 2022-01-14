There are more than 3300 bridges in the Commonwealth that need repair, the 2nd most in the nation. The Department of Transportation launched the largest bridge formula program in history Friday - more than $26 billion for states.
Pennsylvania will get "$327.2 million in 2022 alone, and more than $1.6 billion in the next five years," said Rep. Susan Wild, (D)-District 7.
"And that represents the third highest amount for a state or territory in this nation," said Rep. Chrissy Houlihan, (D)-District 6.
The funding is part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed in November.
Wild and Houlihan say this is good news for the region.
PennDot District 5 tells 69 News they're still working with the regional planning organizations to determine where exactly the money is going.
Wild says some priorities include fortifying bridges on Route 22 and replacing the Cementon Bridge.
"Also, the Bushkill Creek Bridge replacement that carries state Route 33, which of course is heavily trafficked and very important. So that's two of them, and then in Monroe County the bridge replacement over the Appenzell Creek, it carries both 209 and part of Route 33," Wild said.
Gov. Tom Wolf says the investment is key for the state's economy.
"Bridges provide safe passage, create opportunities, they expand our horizons. Our society depends on infrastructure," Wolf said.