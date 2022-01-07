HARRISBURG, Pa. - Staffing issues due to overwhelming COVID numbers have healthcare workers calling for help, and Gov. Tom Wolf says his administration is responding.
Wolf announced Friday that the state - working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency - will be organizing regional support sites for hospitals and long-term care facilities, along with strike teams for hospitals.
Governor Wolf added: "I will do everything in my power to continue supporting the healthcare heroes that have supported all of us since day one of this pandemic."
The state Health Department, along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Association, will be supplying critical capacity support, staffing support, and expanded long-term capacity to hospitals and care facilities across the commonwealth. The plan involves adding hospital beds within regions for 60 days to absorb patients from swamped hospitals.
"As we know hospitals have been dealing with a significant surge of patients. Many hospitals have found themselves critically low on manpower," said Christopher Chamberlain, VP for Emergency Management at the Hospital and Health System Association of P.A.
Chamberlain says Wolf's announcement comes at a perfect time.
"Staffing is a large component of this but in many cases it's also additional folks that are seeking care. I think it's really a combination of effects coming together to produce the situation that the hospitals are in currently," Chamberlain said.
Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter says she expects the plan to be in full operation by early February.