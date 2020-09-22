For Martha and Jay Ressler, their property of plastic is a prelude of prevention.
"We wanted to give back to the land," the couple said. In April, the pair planted nearly 800 trees on their two-acre property near the Berks-Schuylkill County line.
"Sweet bay magnolia, riverbirch, elderberries we wanted to be in the wettest part," Martha said.
"Our goal is to increase the riparian buffer by 95,000 acres," said DCNR assistant forester Rick Hartlieb.
Pennsylvania has the most freshwater streams in the lower 48 states. Increased development pressure and a decrease in tree canopy are putting the health of many of those waterways in jeopardy, said Hartlieb.
"Planting trees along the stream is the best bang for the buck we can do to mitigate some of those issues."
Senior Environmental Scientist at Wildlands Conservancy Kate Ebel says the buffers filter out pollution, cool water for fish and help to mitigate flooding.
"Private landowners are a key component in improving the stream system," she said.
DCNR is facilitating $1.5 million in grants available to 10,000 landowners across the state. For those like the Resslers, the idea of looking toward the future is firmly planted.