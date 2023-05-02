HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is putting the final phase of its all-electronic tolling system into high gear.

The PTC announced Tuesday that it has begun the work required to relocate tolling points from the interchanges to high-speed collection gantries along the turnpike as part of its move to open road tolling, or ORT. That's a cashless way of collecting tolls without the need for traditional toll plazas or tollbooths.

"Open Road Tolling is the culmination of the PA Turnpike's decade-long journey to modernize operations and meet customer expectations for seamless, nonstop travel," Mark Compton, the turnpike's CEO, said in a news release. "ORT is a safer, more convenient way for customers to travel and represents the future of toll collection worldwide."

The turnpike is starting its work on the eastern side of the state, where it is constructing 19 gantries and small utility buildings east of the Reading interchange (Exit 286) to the New Jersey line and along the entire Northeast Extension.

Crews will do the work Sunday evenings over the next several months so as to minimize the impact on the turnpike's travelers, officials said. Pennsylvania State Police will be slowing traffic in the area of the construction zones.

Once the eastern ORT system goes live in 2025, equipment installed on each gantry and in the roadway will be able to identify and classify vehicles and process E-Z Pass and toll-by-plate payments, officials said.

Then, the turnpike will begin work on the central and western stretch of the highway. That part of the system is expected to go live in 2027.

The PTC said it expects the open road tolling system will save it more than $75 million a year.

Work on the ORT system comes seven years after the turnpike began to implement all-electronic tolling. The entire 564-mile turnpike system went completely cashless in 2020.