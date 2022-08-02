LOWER SWATARA TWP., Pa. — Drivers who take the Pennsylvania Turnpike need to be prepared to pay more in 2023. The Turnpike Commission has approved a 5% toll hike for next year.

The commission said it needs to keep raising tolls to, among other things, make required payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Those payments are used for transportation projects and total tens of millions of dollars a year.

E-ZPass remains cheaper overall. The most-common toll for E-ZPass holders will go from $1.70 to $1.80.

Tractor trailer E-ZPass tolls will go up 70 cents, from $13.70 to $14.40.

Toll-by-plate customers will see the most-common tolls go from $4.10 to $4.40.

Toll-by-plate tractor trailer tolls will increase from $28 to $29.40.

The commission anticipates more toll hikes in the coming years.