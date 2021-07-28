HARRISBURG, Pa. - The PA Turnpike Commission made its final $450 million payment to PennDOT on Wednesday for transit systems around the state.
The payments were mandated by Act 44 of 2007. The turnpike commission has forked over nearly 8-billion dollars since then. It's now 14 billion dollars in debt.
The payments have driven significant annual toll increases and deep cuts to the Turnpike’s capital plan to rebuild and expand its aging system.
“Today we are making our last annual payment of $450 million to PennDOT,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “This marks our final major payment to PennDOT, but it also marks our next, unburdened, step into our financial future.
Toll hikes have become an annual occurrence and are expected to continue.
“Our $7.9 billion of payments over 15 years have supported highways, bridges, public transit services, and associated facilities that benefit Pennsylvanians in every county. The commission and our customers have done our fair share to support ground transportation statewide, but we now look forward to returning focus to our own system and investing in its future.”