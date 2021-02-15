HARRISBURG, Pa. - A predicted ice storm has the Pennsylvania Turnpike getting ready to implement vehicle restrictions statewide.
The restrictions go into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, and include the entire length of Interstate 76 and all extensions, which includes the Northeast Extension, I-95 and I-276.
Tier 1 restrictions are being put into effect, meaning the following vehicles are not permitted:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)
- Motorcycles
The Pa. Turnpike Commission may implement regional speed restrictions as the storm progresses.
Get the latest updates on 511pa.com.