HARRISBURG, Pa. - A predicted ice storm has the Pennsylvania Turnpike getting ready to implement vehicle restrictions statewide.

The restrictions go into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, and include the entire length of Interstate 76 and all extensions, which includes the Northeast Extension, I-95 and I-276.

Tier 1 restrictions are being put into effect, meaning the following vehicles are not permitted:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)
  • Motorcycles

The Pa. Turnpike Commission may implement regional speed restrictions as the storm progresses.

Get the latest updates on 511pa.com.

