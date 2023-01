It's going to cost you more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Tolls increased by 5%, starting Sunday.

This year's hike is a bit less than previous years. It's the first time tolls increased less than 6% in six years.

The Turnpike Commission said the increase is needed to meet rising costs.

Those costs come from the commission's required payments to the state to fund various transportation needs off the turnpike.