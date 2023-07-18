HARRISBURG, Pa. - Travelers will soon pay more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for 2024, the agency announced Tuesday.

The new rates will take effect on Jan. 7, 2024.

The increase means E-ZPass users will see a common $1.80 toll go up to $1.90, and Toll By Plate drivers will see a $4.40 to $4.70 increase.

The commission said it is required to raise rates annually because it has to provide PennDOT with funding for transit systems around the state.

It said despite ongoing toll increases, the turnpike's per-mile passenger rate is still below the national average.