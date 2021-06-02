HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents filing unemployment claims this week have until 9 p.m. Wednesday to do so.
The Department of Labor and Industry says as of 9 p.m. the system is going offline, and will remain offline through next Monday for data migration.
IT started changing over the 40-year-old system to a newer one last weekend, and officials say the data migration is the most complex part of the process.
Claimants are being asked to file for benefits by 9 p.m. if they want the claims processed.
The new site is expected to be up and running by next Tuesday.