Unemployment claim form

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents filing unemployment claims this week have until 9 p.m. Wednesday to do so.

The Department of Labor and Industry says as of 9 p.m. the system is going offline, and will remain offline through next Monday for data migration.

IT started changing over the 40-year-old system to a newer one last weekend, and officials say the data migration is the most complex part of the process.

Claimants are being asked to file for benefits by 9 p.m. if they want the claims processed.

The new site is expected to be up and running by next Tuesday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.