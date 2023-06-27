HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro has been an advocate for fixing Pennsylvania's public education. However, the state's largest unions are giving him a failing grade in one area of support.

"We will not tolerate any misguided voucher scheme," said Rich Askey, President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

It was a Capitol Rotunda rally from Pennsylvania's largest public education teachers' unions pleading for Shapiro to end his support of lifeline vouchers.

Askey represents 177,000 public education employees state wide. He says any voucher programs hurt public schools.

"We're disappointed at the timing, considering the court case. And the fact that he said he would make sure public schools are fully funded. That's not happening," he said.

Shapiro supports a Republican-backed Senate bill allowing students in the bottom 15% of districts to get a "scholarship" for a private or religious school.

Freshman Republican Senator and former Parkland school board member Jarett Coleman, who has campaigned for vouchers, is pleased to see Shapiro reaching across the aisle.

"In his (Shapiro's) campaign, he said that he supported this, it's now good to see that he's once again, you know, following up with that campaign promise. Let's hope he follows through," Coleman said.

Shapiro's voucher support comes four months after a landmark state Supreme Court ruling stating public education funding is unconstitutional and lawmakers have to fix it.

Chair of the House Educational Committee, Democrat Pete Schweyer, says there's been no legislative movement stemming from that court case and is unsure if this voucher plan has life in budget negotiations.

"We need to make sure that kids in the Parkland School District and kids in the Allentown School District have all the same opportunities. We are not going to get there by diverting funding away from our schools," Schweyer said.

The governor's office did not return our request for comment.