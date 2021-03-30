Pennsylvania has updated its social distancing guidelines for schools to align with the latest recommendations from the CDC.
The Wolf administration says students can be three feet apart in classrooms, instead of six feet. Masks will still be required.
In elementary school, students should be at least three feet apart.
In middle and high schools, students should be at least three feet apart in counties with low and moderate community transmission, according to a news release from the state Departments of Health and Education. In counties with substantial transmission, middle and high school students should be six feet apart, if cohorting is not possible.
The state says six feet of distance should be maintained in the following settings:
- Between adults in the school building (teachers and staff), and between adults and students.
- When masks can’t be worn, such as when eating.
- During activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band, or sports and exercise. The state says schools should move these activities outdoors or to large, well-ventilated spaces.
- In common areas such as school lobbies and auditoriums.
The administration also recommends shortening the number of days for schools to close in some situations, should they have to deal with an outbreak of COVID cases.
The Department of Health also announced updated guidance on summer camps, which is mostly unchanged since last July.
The recommendations and guidance take effect April 5.