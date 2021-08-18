BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Pennsylvania is encouraging people who are facing eviction or utility shutoffs because of COVID-19 to apply for emergency rental assistance.
Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead Wednesday joined Sue Wandalowski and Robyn Barbosa from Northampton County’s Department of Human Services to urge Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility shutoffs because of COVID-19 to apply for assistance available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
ERAP can help people who are facing eviction pay past due and upcoming rent or pay utility bills or other costs necessary to help them be safely housed, according to a news release from the state Department of Human Services.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an eviction moratorium through October 3, 2021, in counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. The human services department said Pennsylvanians experiencing housing instability or at risk of eviction should begin their ERAP application as soon as possible and not wait until the eviction moratorium ends.
Households may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments. The amount of a household’s monthly rent or utility bills does not preclude eligibility, but the amount of ERAP assistance provided to a household is determined by program administrators at the county level, the state human services department said.
Assistance can be provided to a tenant for future rental payments, and for unpaid rental or utility arrears that were accrued on or after March 13, 2020 on a residential rental property. Counties may choose to provide additional assistance to eligible households if funds remain available.
Either tenants or landlords can apply for the assistance, but a tenant does not need a landlord’s permission to apply and use the assistance.
ERAP is overseen by DHS at the state level but administered locally by county and municipal partners. Pennsylvanians can learn how to apply in their county of residence online at the Department of Human Services website.
To qualify for assistance, a household must be responsible to pay rent on a residential property and meet each of the following criteria:
One or more people within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in income, had increased household costs, or experienced other financial hardship during or due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic; and
One or more individuals in the household can show a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
The household has an income at or below 80 percent of area median income, which varies by county. Income limits by county are available on the DHS website. Resources (like bank accounts and cars) are not relevant to ERAP eligibility.
Applicants will need to provide the following information: head of household’s personal information; income information for all household members 18 and older; rental lease and amount owed; landlord’s name and contact information. If applying for utility assistance, applicants must provide utility expenses and utility provider information.
“ERAP is an unprecedented investment in stability, wellbeing, and economic recovery for tenants, landlords, and utility providers as well as entire communities across the commonwealth. Evictions and housing insecurity will affect our economic recovery, our workforce, our schools, and all parts of our society. ERAP makes evictions preventable, and they should be an absolute last resort,” said Acting Secretary Snead. “For nearly 18 months, Pennsylvania and the nation have endured the instability, anxiety, and dangers of a global pandemic. Eviction bans were established to help people stay safely housed if they were unable to pay rent due to lost jobs or reduced hours connected to COVID. But because the eviction moratorium is time-limited, it is critical that people take advantage of help available to protect themselves and apply for ERAP now.”
"Northampton County has processed over 2800 applications for rental and utility assistance and distributed over 6.4 million dollars to renters and landlords already. These numbers represent real people, real lives, real families, and real children who were able to stay together under one roof,” said Sue Wandalowski, Northampton County Human Services Director. “In addition to averting a small humanitarian crisis in our little corner of the world, the ERAP program has economic benefits for landlords who have their own mortgages and bills to pay."