HARRISBURG, Pa. - As hospitalizations continue to rise amid the pandemic, Pennsylvania is strongly urging colleges and universities to delay bringing students back to campus for the spring semester.
Colleges and universities should use virtual instruction to the maximum extent feasible, according to a joint news release from the state Departments of Health and Education.
The departments said they are making the recommendation because the state is aiming to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Modeling is projecting that COVID-19 related hospitalizations could peak in January and February, according to the news release.
The pandemic has worsened since students returned to campus in the fall with the number of new daily cases approximately ten times higher than in September, the departments said.
“We are seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and these trends are expected to worsen in January at the time when students normally return to campus,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “Colleges and universities play a critical role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and creating safe learning environments for students. By delaying students' return to campus, our institutions of higher learning can help slow the spread of the virus, help businesses to remain open, and protect regional health care systems.”
“Our current infection of COVID-19 is placing a significant strain on our hospital capacity and is a reminder to us all of our role in protecting our health care system,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Our hospitalizations are more than double what they were in the spring and more than one-third of all ICU beds in the state are being used by COVID-19 patients. We know COVID-19 does not discriminate and is affecting every county in the commonwealth. This virus knows no bounds and it is affecting all Pennsylvanians, no matter your race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status, or whether you live in a rural, suburban, or urban area.”
Crowded campuses have been shown to spread the virus, according to the news release. For example, the number of cases among 19 to 24-year-olds in northcentral Pennsylvania spiked from 7 percent in April, when students were not on campus, to 69 percent in September, and in the northeast from 6 percent in April to 40 percent in September.
The departments are urging campuses to evaluate their policies and circumstances and ensure the safety of their on-campus population while also promoting strong mitigation measures for off-campus students.