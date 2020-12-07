HARRISBURG, Pa. - Officials urged Pennsylvanians Monday to get their flu vaccine.
The vaccines are available as a flu shot for anyone six months or older and as a flu shot or nasal spray for anyone two or older. Flu vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local clinics or grocery store. A list of upcoming flu clinics can be found on the state Department of Health website.
As of November 28, there have been 480 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and one flu-associated death statewide, according to the state Department of Health.
“COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high and we cannot afford to have a flu epidemic in Pennsylvania at the same time as this global pandemic,” Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said. “If you have not already done so, get your flu vaccine today.”
Flu activity is low across the commonwealth. There are flu cases in 40 of the 67 counties. Influenza A and B have been identified by laboratory testing. The percent of outpatient visits associated with Influenza-Like Illness has been low and is still below the state epidemic threshold.
12 influenza associated hospitalizations and one death in the 50-64-year-old age group have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season.
The department’s epidemiologists continue to monitor flu activity. A multidisciplinary working group comprised of internal and external partners is prepared to quickly respond to increased flu activity over the coming winter months, according to the state Department of Health.
Flu is a contagious disease caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms:
Fever;
Headache;
Tiredness;
Dry cough;
Sore throat;
Nasal congestion; and
Body aches.
In addition to getting vaccinated, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice healthy habits such as covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, frequently washing your hands, and remembering to disinfect commonly touched objects including door knobs, light switches, countertops, cell phones and computers. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and downloading the COVID Alert PA app.
If you do become sick with the flu, it is imperative that you stay home, according to the state Department of Health. If you are at risk for developing serious complications from the flu, or feel extremely ill, you should see a medical professional immediately.
For more information on the 2020-2021 flu season, you can go the state Department of Health website.