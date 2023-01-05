WASHINGTON - Pennsylvania's U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says he has cancer.

In a statement released Thursday, the Democrat says he was diagnosed last month with prostate cancer.

He said he will undergo surgery in the coming months, and is expected to make a full recovery, calling his prognosis excellent.

"I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead," he said in the statement.

He'll be up for reelection in 2024.

Read Casey's full statement:

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family. In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”