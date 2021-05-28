Spotted lanternfly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania has started using insecticide on spotted lanternflies.

It's a new strategy that state officials are using to try to slow the spread of the invasive pest. The state Department of Agriculture said Friday that crews using backpack sprayers and truck-mounted spray equipment are spraying the bugs along railways, interstates and other transportation rights-of-way.

Native to Asia, the insect sucks sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them. The Agriculture Department says the insecticide will not be used near water or flowering plants because the active ingredient is toxic to fish and bees.

