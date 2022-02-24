The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is launching an investigation into a rate hike being requested by UGI.
Last month, UGI asked state regulators to approve a natural gas service rate increase that would increase residential customers' monthly bills by about 9.5 percent.
UGI says the increase is needed for distribution system improvements and technology upgrades.
But the state's utility commission voted Thursday to suspend the rate increase request and investigate its necessity.
The commission says it will make a final decision by the end of October.