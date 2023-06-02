The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the beauty of American waterfalls, including one in Pennsylvania.
Its new stamp collection includes a photo from Ricketts Glen State Park in Columbia County.
Those stamps will go on sale starting June 13.
