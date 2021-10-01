HARRISBURG, Pa. - COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are now trending downward.
The drop comes after the state saw new cases jump during most of the summer.
State health officials reported 25,500 new infections over the last seven days. That's down more than 200 from the previous week.
Still, hospitalizations continued to tick up during the past week, though officials expect that number to drop as long as new cases continue to decline.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,352 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,435,292.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 23 stood at 8.9%.
37 new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 29,437.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,555 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,334 cases among employees, for a total of 92,889 at 1,626 facilities, according to the state's health department. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found at the state Department of Health website.
Approximately 31,139 of total cases have been among health care workers.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12.7 million total vaccine doses, including 130,256 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday.
6.2 million people are fully vaccinated, with 17,626 vaccinations administered since Thursday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,200 people per day receiving vaccinations, according to the state Department of Health.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.