Pennsylvania wildlife officials are investigating a mysterious illness that's killing songbirds.

The PA Game Commission says they are looking into more than 70 reports of songbirds that have become sick or died.

The details surrounding the songbird deaths are still unknown

Commission officials report the birds have suffered eye lesions and neurological problems like head tremors.

The tests done so far have been inconclusive.

The PA Game Commission is asking that people not feed the birds. They also request water be removed from bird baths for the time being.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.