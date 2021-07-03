NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... South Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Quakertown, Hellertown, Pleasant Valley, Springtown, Lehigh University, Fountain Hill, Coopersburg, Richlandtown, and Trumbauersville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 58 and 67. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&