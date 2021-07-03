Pennsylvania wildlife officials are investigating a mysterious illness that's killing songbirds.
The PA Game Commission says they are looking into more than 70 reports of songbirds that have become sick or died.
The details surrounding the songbird deaths are still unknown
Commission officials report the birds have suffered eye lesions and neurological problems like head tremors.
The tests done so far have been inconclusive.
The PA Game Commission is asking that people not feed the birds. They also request water be removed from bird baths for the time being.