The U.S. Census Bureau announced how many seats in the House of Representatives each state will have for the next decade.
The bureau announced the results of the 2020 census in a virtual news conference Monday. The bureau released data from the census, including resident populations for each state and the number of representatives each state will now have.
Following the results of the 2020 census, Pennsylvania will lose one House seat and, along with it, one electoral vote, officials said. The number of representatives Pennsylvania will have in the House will drop from 18 to 17. The state will now have 19 electoral votes instead of 20 in presidential elections.
Pennsylvania's population stands at 13,002,700.
Texas gained two House seats, while Florida and North Carolina picked up one each. In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California - losing a seat for the first time ever.
37 states, including New Jersey, will not see any change in their number of House seats.
The overall U.S. population was 331,449,281, a 7.4% increase from the 2010 census.
California has the highest population, while Wyoming has the lowest.