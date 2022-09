A 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday at Green Cay, just northwest of Rose Island.

The woman was reportedly snorkeling with her family at Green Cay when a bull shark attacked her.

Police say the family arrived Tuesday on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

Authorities have not identified the victim, or said where she was from in Pennsylvania.