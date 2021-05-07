HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania departments of Education (PDE), Agriculture, and Human Services (DHS) announced Friday, that thousands of students and families will continue to receive nutritious meals during the pandemic.
The Biden Administration, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services Department, is extending or providing meal plans to educational programs, such as the National School Lunch Program.
“We are pleased to hear about USDA's continued commitment to food security by creating opportunities for students and families to have access to resources that support nutritional needs through the school year,” said Acting Secretary of Education, Noe Ortega.
The USDA recently announced several meal service plans that enable social distancing, and are now extended through June 30, 2022. Usually only available during the summer, schools will have the option to serve meals through the through the 2021-22 school year, according to PDE.
With this option, schools would receive higher meal reimbursements for each meal to support serving the most nutritious meals possible while managing increased costs associated with pandemic-related operational challenges.
In addition, schools and childcare centers can continue providing breakfasts, lunches, and after school snacks to children as well as their caregivers.
Wolf also received USDA approval for a federally funded program that helps families cover the cost of breakfasts and lunches for their children, and is designed to help families who may have strained resources due to COVID-19.
PDE announced they will distribute benefits to eligible families in three phases, which can be found on the DHS website.
Throughout the pandemic, PDE, Agriculture, and DHS have worked together and with other state and federal programs to help ensure no student or family goes hungry throughout the pandemic, according to PDE.
“Pennsylvania is working to get back on our feet, but recovery takes time," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "These programs allow families to rely less on the charitable food system, which has been working in overdrive since the pandemic hit, while continuing to ensure kids receive the necessary nutrition.”
For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs, visit the Department of Education’s website at www.education.pa.gov.