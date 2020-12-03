A surge in online holiday shopping during the pandemic is taking a big chunk out of donations collected at Salvation Army Red Kettles.
The organization's eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division says early numbers show in-person Red Kettle donations are down 46 percent. At the same time, reports show foot traffic at stores is down about 50 percent.
The Salvation Army is asking anyone out shopping to make donations at kettles.
The organization says donations can be made from home by going to the Salvation Army website.