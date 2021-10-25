HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines is giving its approval to adjusted and validated census-based data they'll use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months.
The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 4-to-1 on Monday to certify census data. That data shifts just under 27,000 state prison inmates back to their home districts for the maps that will be used for legislative elections during the coming decade.
The panel also voted to certify data without the prisoners' reallocation to the General Assembly for its use in drawing congressional district maps, effectively giving state lawmakers a choice of which to use.