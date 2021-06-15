coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A ban on employers mandating vaccines for their workers is inching ahead in the state House Tuesday.

The House Labor and Industry Committee on Tuesday voted on party lines, with support from all Republicans and united opposition by Democrats.

The committee's Republican chairman says lawmakers are responding to increasing reports that employers are requiring vaccines, forcing some workers to choose between the vaccine or losing a job.

The bill would let workers or prospective workers avoid workplace mandated vaccinations by putting into writing their objections. They include that a doctor has concerns it might harm their health or that they have religious or “strong moral or ethical” convictions against a vaccine.

