Rich Mayers is among many parents taking their kids back-to-school shopping.

According to the website Statista.com, Americans will spend $41 billion on back-to-school.

Each household is expected to spend roughly $890 on average.

"It's probably about right, I've done it for three kids now and it always averages in the 4 to 5 to $600 each trip," said Mayers.

But the people we talked to say everything is just a little more expensive this year, so they're going into it with a list and a budget.

College student Ama Aidoo says this also requires a strategy.

"I would say download the store that you're going to, their apps, because they usually have sales or percents off or even gift card sales going on, and also go during a time like during the week when not everyone is shopping," said Aidoo.

Marisa Zimmerman says it's also a good idea to know a store's return policy. She says some are very generous.

"We're like, if their school clothes only last like three months and he goes to school and he rips holes in them. You can return them and get newer ones," said Zimmerman.

Mayers says the best advice: "Start early, buy stuff when it's on sale and stock it up, and order as much as you can online and ship it there," said Mayers.

But what if the cost for back-to-school shopping is just too much? Contact your local school district to get a list of local organizations that are providing backpacks and school supplies to families in need.