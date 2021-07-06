HARRISBURG, Pa. | A new state law gives parents the ability to decide whether their children should advance to the next grade level or be held back a year, due to learning disruptions created during COVID-19, according to Senator Bob Mensch.
Parents who wish to pursue the additional optional year of education for their children must complete and return a standardized form to their school district no later than July 15, officials state. The deadline allows school districts enough time to plan for changes in class sizes for the upcoming school year.
The form is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website. The Department of Education also developed a Frequently Asked Questions page about the new law, and encouraged all school districts to make the form available on their websites as well, officials say.
The additional optional year of education was provided in Act 66 of 2021, which was signed into law on Wednesday. The option would only apply to the 2021-22 school year to help manage learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.