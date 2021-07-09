Next week, the federal government is set to send more money to parents.
It's part of a change that came with the latest round of COVID relief. If someone qualified for the stimulus checks and have children, they have another round of checks coming their way.
"Once these checks go out, yes my phone is going to be ringing and people are going to be like, what is this?" said Steve Sharadin, of Sharadin Tax Service in Kutztown.
Sharadin has already been overwhelmed this tax season, but once parents realize they're getting even more money from Uncle Sam, he knows he'll really be busy.
It's all part of the American Rescue Plan, and the Advance Child Tax Credit, where moms and dads can get money now, instead of waiting until the spring.
"So anybody with a child age 17 or younger will be eligible, and will actually be increased to as much as $3,600 this year," said Sharadin.
But unlike the stimulus checks, this isn't "free" extra money. This is an advance on the tax credit, people already have coming on next year's return.
"This is absolutely a new technique by the Congress to get the money into the hands of taxpayers early, to not have to wait for it next year. And maybe use if for summer vacation or new cars or whatever," Sharadin said.
He also says it was incredible what the stimulus checks did for the economy in the past year, so maybe these checks will also help.
But here's another wrinkle. If parents don't want the money now, they can decide to take the whole $3,600 per child next year when tax time rolls around.
"They can go to the IRS website, IRS.gov, and go to manage my payment, and that is a tool on the IRS home webpage where they can elect to not receive the payment in advance and get the full child tax credit when they file their tax return in 2022," said Sharadin. "So millions of Americans still haven't even gotten their refund checks, because the IRS is so backed up."
But Sharadin says these checks are completely separate, so they should start going out on July 15.