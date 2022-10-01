HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has confirmed the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer.

Baer died at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old.

Justice Debra Todd now becomes Chief Justice of Pennsylvania.

On behalf of the Court, Justice Todd gave the following statement:

"This is a tremendous loss for the Court and all of Pennsylvania.

"Pennsylvania has lost a jurist who served the Court and the citizens of the Commonwealth with distinction. Chief Justice Baer was an influential and intellectual jurist whose unwavering focus was on administering fair and balanced justice. He was a tireless champion for children, devoted to protecting and providing for our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

"His distinguished service and commitment to justice and fairness spanned his decades on the bench - first as a family court judge in Allegheny County and eventually as administrative judge in family court before being elected to serve on the Supreme Court.

"On behalf of the Court, we offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues of Chief Justice Baer."

Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) issued the following statement upon learning of the passing of Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Max Baer:

“On behalf of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of Chief Justice Baer and acknowledge his service and contributions to Pennsylvania.

“The duties of a constitutional office are heavy and the legal issues that Chief Justice Bear decided over many years were not simple or easy.

“The dedication the chief justice demonstrated to his duties and in representing Pennsylvania’s judicial branch should be commended and will have a lasting impact in the future.

“The chief justice was an honorable man doing a difficult job. He was respectful, honest and carried himself with dignity and integrity. Those are all the hallmark qualities of a true public servant, regardless of title or position. Pennsylvania deserves the very best in those who choose to serve our Commonwealth.

“Today, we join with many others in mourning the loss of Chief Justice Bear and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus, I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Chief Justice Max Baer.

“Of note, his admirable work in the area of foster care, adoption and child advocacy is something that has had a monumental impact on the lives of countless Pennsylvania children and made the dream of becoming a family a reality for many.

“I again wish those close to him comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

Governor Wolf issued the following statement:

"I'm extremely saddened to learn that Chief Justice Baer passed away. He was a respected and esteemed jurist with decades of service to our courts and our commonwealth. I am grateful for his contributions and leadership in the Supreme Court.

"Frances and I send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and his fellow justices and colleagues at the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania."