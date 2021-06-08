HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Tuesday the new unemployment benefits system is now online and accepting claims at benefits.uc.pa.gov.
The new unemployment compensation system replaces a 40-year-old mainframe that made filing for unemployment benefits complicated for users and processing benefits cumbersome for staff, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor & Industry.
The state says the new system will make filing for benefits easier and faster for users and that staff will need less time to process claims, which is expected to help reduce the number of users waiting for their claim to be processed.
A soft launch of the new UC system took place just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, with more than 41,000 people filing claims by 10:40 a.m.
A phone issue independent of the new system launch that affected multiple state agencies temporarily caused L&I’s unemployment hotlines to become unavailable Tuesday, according to the department news release. The phone system came back online at around 11 a.m., and the state said people with questions about the new system can call the Unemployment Compensation Service Center at 888-313-7284 or email uchelp@pa.gov.
The department said multiple users who receive payments by direct deposit have reported seeing their payment type listed as “debit card.” Because payment data is stored primarily by the Pennsylvania Treasury and not the UC system, this is just a display issue and is not a problem with payment type, according to the news release. After a person’s payment is made, the correct payment method will be displayed. Users do not need to take any action to correct this should they see “debit card” listed instead of direct deposit.
L&I said a small percentage of users are experiencing an issue logging in with their Keystone ID or when they attempt to change their payment type. The issue is related to server connectivity, and a fix is underway, the department said.
L&I said it is notifying affected users of status updates and system upgrades through social media, direct messaging, and on the UC System Check Enhancements Tracker.
Waiting Room
L&I said it anticipated higher than normal usage Tuesday because of the shortened filing week as well as interest in using the new system. When the number of users on the new system exceeds a set capacity, the system automatically instates a “waiting room” page to prevent slowness or crashing for all users. The waiting room page places users into a queue in order of their arrival on the page, then admits them as other users leave the site.
Users who encounter the waiting room page are reminded to avoid reloading, exiting and reentering the page, and using an unstable connection (such as a cell phone) if possible as they will be placed at the end of the queue when they return to the page.
Fewer people file for their weekly benefits later in the week and during non-business hours, so they are least likely to encounter the waiting room during these times, the department said.