People in Pennsylvania are getting ready to make the trip to Hawaii to help wildfire victims.

Both the Red Cross and Pennsylvania's Task Force One are deploying people to the island of Maui. At this time, 55 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed by fires burning out of control.

"The footage from Hawaii has been really, really terrifying. So we have begun mobilizing," said Pennsylvania Red Cross Rivers Chapter Executive Director Peter Brown.

Brown already has four volunteers on their way to help the thousands of people now in need of shelter and supplies. He said Pennsylvania is uniquely suited to help.

"Because we typically don't have the widespread natural disasters like hurricanes or wildfires, we're a resource area for other parts of the country that need trained volunteers to come in and help," said Brown.

The State of Pennsylvania has also said it's stepping up to support Hawaii with experienced disaster professionals.

"Pennsylvania Task Force One has some unique skill sets that were needed by the Hawaiian government, and so we were very happy to share that expertise with them," said Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday.

Task Force One is the same team that recently responded when the R.M. Palmer plant in West Reading exploded.

"We are very proficient at searching wide, wide areas. We have the dogs, we have the doctors, we have the engineers, we have the heavy rigging specialists that can lay out the lifting and the rigging options when you're de-layering a large building collapse," said Task Force Program Manager Ken Pagurek.

Task Force One is sending two of its members to spend at least two weeks in Hawaii, and it could be longer for them and the teams of volunteers.

"Unfortunately this is going to become a much larger response, and we are starting to activate our volunteer networks to find out who has availability, who will be able to go and support," said Brown.

At this time the fire threatening the Lahaina community on the island of Maui is 80 percent contained. That means there are still some areas too dangerous for the search and rescue teams like Task Force One to access.