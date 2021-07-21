HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) updated lawmakers earlier this week on their progress toward the integration of six universities as a part of their System Redesign plan.
The Senate Education Committee, chaired by Senator Scott Martin, and the Senate Appropriations Committee, chaired by Senator Pat Browne, held a public hearing with PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein to discuss the progress of PASSHE, following the Board of Governors unanimous support for the integration plan on July 14.
The plan that was approved administratively integrates six universities into two, single accredited entities with a unified leadership team, officials stated.
The historic changes to PASSHE and the authorization for the creation of integration plans were authorized by Act 50 of 2020, which was championed by Senator Martin and Senator Tommy Tomlinson (R-6).
“The mission of PASSHE is to provide a high-quality education at an affordable cost. The integration plan approved by the Board of Governors will allow the system to continue to work towards meeting that mission," stated Senator Martin. "The fact that the plan was passed unanimously underscores the necessity for action, and the need to work collaboratively moving forward to achieve its goals for sustainability.[...] It’s imperative that the State System continues to work collaboratively with the General Assembly, and the Wolf Administration to tackle the challenges ahead.”
“To prepare the next generation of leaders and build the Pennsylvanian economy, we must reimagine how the Commonwealth delivers and supports higher education," added Senator Brown. "The current redesign and integration plan, approved by the PAASHE board of governors, helps to achieve this goal. The collective work of the General Assembly, the Governor and PASSHE ensures that the universities involved in the integration will become financially solvent and sustainable, while continuing to offer students a high quality and affordable education.”