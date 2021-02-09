Pennsylvania US Senator Pat Toomey
Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senate Republicans have chosen U.S. Senator Pat Toomey to serve as Ranking Member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in the 117th Congress.

“I look forward to leading my Republican colleagues on the committee and working with Chairman Brown to build bipartisan consensus," Toomey said.

"With vaccination rates increasing and the economy in recovery, Congress must begin working on policies that accelerate economic growth and spur job creation. Towards that end, I am looking forward to expanding access to capital for businesses, promoting the principles of free enterprise, and defending the taxpayers against wasteful spending."

Brad Grantz, who has been with Senator Toomey’s personal office since 2015, will serve as Toomey's staff director.

Dan Sullivan will serve as chief counsel, and John Crews will be Toomey's policy director.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.