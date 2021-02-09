WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senate Republicans have chosen U.S. Senator Pat Toomey to serve as Ranking Member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in the 117th Congress.
“I look forward to leading my Republican colleagues on the committee and working with Chairman Brown to build bipartisan consensus," Toomey said.
"With vaccination rates increasing and the economy in recovery, Congress must begin working on policies that accelerate economic growth and spur job creation. Towards that end, I am looking forward to expanding access to capital for businesses, promoting the principles of free enterprise, and defending the taxpayers against wasteful spending."
Brad Grantz, who has been with Senator Toomey’s personal office since 2015, will serve as Toomey's staff director.
Dan Sullivan will serve as chief counsel, and John Crews will be Toomey's policy director.