HARRISBURG, Pa. - Around 50 people on bicycles Monday morning were pedaling for a purpose. Starting off in Montgomery County over the weekend, the riders biked 150 miles to Harrisburg. It was all to remember those who organizers say can be easily forgotten: fallen EMS workers.

Bikers pedaled their final push Monday morning, to the Capitol in Harrisburg. It was the bikers' third day in a row, finishing off 150 miles that started Saturday morning in Willow Grove.

It was all to honor fallen EMS workers.

"As you may notice, I'm not dressed like the rest of you," Doug Garretson, Chair of the Pennsylvania EMS Provider Foundation, said. "I'm in cycling attire."

Garretson was standing at a podium at the 12th annual EMS Memorial Service Monday morning, hosted by the foundation he chairs.

"To honor those emergency medical services personnel who have died in the line of duty," Garretson said. "And to recognize the ultimate sacrifice they have made for their fellow man."

Organizers say all too often they're forgotten. But EMS workers can also be overworked and underpaid.

"We've got to find a way to get them better," Chas McGarvey, Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner, told 69 News after the service. "EMS providers are working two three jobs just to make a decent wage."

And while many don't think it's a dangerous job, organizers say too many EMS providers in Pennsylvania have died as a result of the job.

"We've lost a lot of people over the years to suicide," McGarvey said. "PTSD."

The CDC says EMS providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than the public.

"There's a heavy, heavy feeling of knowing that you can't always save everybody," PA Sen. Katie Muth, D-44, said. "No matter what you do, no matter how fast you get there."

Many who have lost fellow first responders say the ride is a way to take action.

"So it's important for us to come together as a family because it helps us move on and carry on the torch," McGarvey said.

It's also a way to come together to change the future.

"We must use our memories and their impacts," Dr. Aaron Rhone, Director of the Bureau of EMS, said. "And grow the future of EMS and our profession."