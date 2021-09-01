What's left of Ida entered the southwestern part of Pennsylvania Wednesday morning, and state officials say there were reports of flash flooding and accidents due to the storm.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the state expects to see more instances of flash, urban and river flooding through Wednesday into Thursday, as the heaviest part of the storm moves through eastern Pennsylvania.

Wolf on Tuesday signed an emergency disaster declaration to help free up resources. It helps the state position emergency crews and supplies in strategic places ahead of the storm.

He also activated the National Guard.

"We're under a rare, level 4/4 day for flash flooding, so imagine about a month to two month's worth of rain falling in less than 24 hours," said Jeff Jumper, state meteorologist for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), during a news conference Wednesday morning.

He said that's rare, as there have only been 13 of those risk levels issued since 2010.

The major flooding concerns apply to southeastern Pennsylvania, south of Interstate 80 and east of the Route 15 corridor, Jumper said.

