Moderna COVID-19 vaccine generic

HERSHEY, Pa. | Penn State Health is participating in a clinical trial that will evaluate allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

Doctors at Penn State Hershey Medical Center will work with researchers at Penn State's College of Medicine, officials report.

There job will be to determine whether people who have previously had severe allergic reactions are at a higher risk of having a similar response, to the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

They say the possibility of having a reaction may make people hesitant to get the shot, and they wish to deter this fear in others.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.