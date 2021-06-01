HERSHEY, Pa. | Penn State Health is participating in a clinical trial that will evaluate allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
Doctors at Penn State Hershey Medical Center will work with researchers at Penn State's College of Medicine, officials report.
There job will be to determine whether people who have previously had severe allergic reactions are at a higher risk of having a similar response, to the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
They say the possibility of having a reaction may make people hesitant to get the shot, and they wish to deter this fear in others.