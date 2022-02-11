HERSHEY, Pa. -- Penn State Health announced it's revising its visitation guidelines following amid a downward trend in patients with COVID-19 across the health system.
Penn State Health said in a release its new guidelines will take effect Monday, Feb. 14 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health Holly Spirit Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical group locations.
The policy changes apply to labor and delivery, adult inpatients and adult outpatient surgery patients, as well as outpatient clinic and procedural areas, the hospital said.
Under the revised guidance, adult patients may have two family/support persons per day, and labor and delivery patients may have two family/support persons per day. Guidance allowing only visitors over the age of 18 remains in place at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, but that limitation has been removed for all other Penn State Health facilities. Visitors under the age of 18 in those facilities must always be supervised by an adult other than the patient.
Penn State Health said the revised guidance applies to patients without COVID.