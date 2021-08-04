Penn State University

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Penn State University says it will require students, staff and visitors at all its campuses to wear masks while indoors.

Wednesday's announcement came as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases. Pennsylvania is now reporting more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 per day, nearly tripling over the past two weeks.

Penn State officials say the reinstated masking rule will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The school is also urging students and employees to get vaccinated. Officials say anyone not fully vaccinated by Aug. 9 will be required to undergo virus testing during the fall semester.

