ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shortage of school bus drivers is a concern in a number of school districts. But now the state is trying to make it easier to get more people behind the wheel.

"Across the state, we need approximately 3,500 drivers in the seats,” said Gerry Wosewick, the executive director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association.

The Pennsylvania School Bus Association says the need for school bus drivers has been building since before the pandemic.

"We are then seeing longer routes, where drivers are filling up the bus driving longer routes,” said Wosewick. “That means earlier mornings, students, you know, later afternoons getting home.”

In order to help, the state is utilizing a federal waiver to nix the "under the hood" portion of the Commercial Driver's License test through late November 2024. PennDOT says that means applicants won't have to identify parts of the engine, which have evolved over time.

Other aspects of the CDL test are being updated too, starting Aug. 28.

“As new technologies emerge, the modernized CDL Skills Test ensures that CDL drivers have the knowledge and skills to drive safely on the road while waiving outdated requirements that hold workers back,” said Diego Sandino, a press officer for driver vehicle services at PennDOT.

Applicants would have to identify and describe 90 components of the vehicle, instead of 100, and will be allowed to have a checklist as a memory aid.

They still need to do the pre-trip inspection, basic control and road test.

The new test is supposed to reflect modern vehicle features.

"We hope that more drivers will apply,” said Sandino.

The association just held a webinar about the new requirements.

It says visit www.youbehindthewheel.com or schoolbushero.com to learn more about opportunities.