ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the road work scheduled this week across Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton counties.

Berks County

1. Construction is scheduled for Interstate 78 between Exits 30 (Hamburg) and 35 (Route 143). Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday through Friday.

2. Construction is scheduled for Interstate 78 West between Exits 40 (Route 737) and 45 (Route 863). Drivers can expect lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

3. Construction is scheduled for Route 222 in Wyomissing and Spring Township, between Paper Mill Road and Route 724. Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday through Saturday.

4. Utility work is scheduled for the intersection of Routes 12 and 73 in Ruscombmanor Township. Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

5. Construction is scheduled for Interstate 78 West between Exits 29 (Route 61) and 30 (Hamburg). Drivers can expect lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

6. Milling/paving work is scheduled for Interstate 78 West between Exits 16 (Midway) and 23 (Shartlesville). Drivers can expect lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Carbon County

1. Milling/paving work is scheduled for Route 534 in Kidder Township and East Side Borough, between River/Tannery Road and Route 903. Drivers can expect a lane restriction in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Lehigh County

1. Construction continues on Interstate 78, between Exit 55 and the Northampton County line. Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

2. Construction continues on Interstate 78, between Exits 49 (Route 100) and 54 (Route 222). Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday.

3. Inspection work is scheduled for Route 22 between the Airport Road and Schoenersville Road exits. Drivers can expect "daytime" eastbound lane restrictions on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a westbound lane restriction on Thursday.

4. A bridge repair is scheduled for Mauch Chunk Road in North Whitehall Township, between Cedar Crest Boulevard and Quarry Road. Drivers can expect a lane restriction in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

5. Milling and paving work is scheduled for Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township, between Spring Creek and Alburtis Roads/ Drivers can expect a lane restriction with flagging from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Monroe County

1. Road work is scheduled for Route 715 in Pocono Township, between Routes 611 and 191. Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

2. Drainage work is scheduled for Marshalls Creek Road, between Route 402 and the Pike County line. Drivers can expect a lane restriction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

3. Sign work is scheduled for Interstate 80 West, between Exits 306 (Dreher Avenue) and 299 (Route 715). Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

4. A bridge repair is scheduled for Route 33 in Hamilton Township, between the Route 209 and Saylorsburg exits. Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Northampton County

1. Construction continues on Route 22 in Bethlehem Township, between the Route 512 and Route 33 exits. Drivers can expect a lane restriction in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday.

2. Pavement rehabilitation work is scheduled for Route 33 between the Route 22 and Tatamy exits. Drivers can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights, and 24 hours a day next weekend.

Schuylkill County

1. Crack sealing work is scheduled for Interstate 81, between Exits 131 (Route 54) and 138 (Route 309). Drivers can expect a lane restriction in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.

2. Paving work is scheduled for Route 61 North in St. Clair Borough, between Ann Street and Terry Rich Boulevard. Drivers can expect a lane restriction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.