ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced upcoming road closures across Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties.

Berks County

1. Overnight crack-sealing work is scheduled for Interstate 176 in Cumru Township, between Exits 2 and 7. Drivers can expect lane closures in both directions from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. all week.

2. Shoulder-widening work is scheduled for Route 73 in Oley Township, between Freidensburg Road and Route 562. Drivers can expect lane closures in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

3. Shoulder-widening work is scheduled for Route 100 in Amity Township, between Routes 73 and 422. Drivers can expect lane closures in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

4. Shoulder-widening work is also scheduled for Route 100 in Bally, between Mill Street and Seisholtzville Road. Drivers can expect lane closures in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Carbon County

1. Paving work is scheduled for Route 940 in Kidder Township and East Side Borough, between the Luzerne and Monroe County lines. Drivers can expect a lane restriction in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week.

Lehigh County

1. Overnight construction along Interstate 78 continues this week between Exits 49 and 54, as well as between the Exit 55 and the Northampton County line.

2. A bridge inspection is scheduled for Route 378 in Bethlehem, between Route 22 and the Hill to Hill Bridge. Drivers can expect a southbound lane restriction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28.

3. Utility work continues for Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, between Route 222 and Industrial Boulevard. Drivers can expect lane-shifting on the northbound side of the highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 18.

Monroe County

1. Washout work is scheduled for Route 115 in Tobyhanna Township, between Interstate 80 and Route 940. Drivers can expect lane restrictions in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week.

2. Surveying work is scheduled for Route 611 in Stroud Township, between Skinner Hollow Road and Bridge Street. Drivers can expect lane restrictions with flagging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 4.

Northampton County

1. Overnight construction along Route 22 continues in Bethlehem Township, between the Route 512 and Route 33 exits, as well as on Route 33 between the Route 22 and Tatamy exits.

2. Maintenance work is scheduled for Route 611 North in Lower Mount Bethel Township, between Jacktown Road and Miller Road. Drivers can expect a lane restriction between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, July 24.

3. Maintenance work is scheduled for Route 611 South in Williams Township, between the Bucks County line and Cedarville Road. Drivers can expect a lane restriction between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, July 24.

4. A bridge inspection is scheduled for Route 33 in Stockertown, between the Tatamy and Belfast exits. Drivers can expect a northbound lane restriction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and a southbound lane restriction the same time on Sunday, July 30.